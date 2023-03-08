Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Azul Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 3,028,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,236. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Azul alerts:

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 10.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azul Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.