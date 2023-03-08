Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CEO Gleb Budman Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CEO Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $11,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $11,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

Backblaze Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

