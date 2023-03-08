Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CEO Gleb Budman Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CEO Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $11,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,921.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 3rd, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

Shares of BLZE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

