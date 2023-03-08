Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.54 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $57.30 million and $4.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00013625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

