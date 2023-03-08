Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Increased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Badger Meter Stock Up 0.7 %
BMI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 7,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Badger Meter Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.65%.
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
See Also
