BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 971.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 997.67 ($12.00).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.82) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($13.78) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.27) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 911.40 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 863.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 825.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

BAE Systems Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

