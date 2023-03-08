BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of BANF opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

