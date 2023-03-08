Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Down 4.3%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

