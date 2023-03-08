Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Increased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.