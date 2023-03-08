Barclays Increases GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $67.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE GMS opened at $59.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of GMS by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

