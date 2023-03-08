BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 1,280,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

