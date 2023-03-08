Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3,015.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,663 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

