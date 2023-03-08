BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Sold by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP reduced its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,747 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.17% of BELLUS Health worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

BLU opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.14.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

