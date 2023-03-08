Berenberg Bank Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $187.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.68. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

