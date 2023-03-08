Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,892 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Best Buy worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 207.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 38,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

