Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Market Cap of $59.77 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $59.77 million and $2.89 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

