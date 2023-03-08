Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $8.41 billion and $5.88 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,406,956,434 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

