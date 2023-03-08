BinaryX (BNX) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $100.92 or 0.00454513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $396.61 million and approximately $118,593.11 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,929,808 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.