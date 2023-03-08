Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,469.50% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Biodesix Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BDSX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Biodesix
Institutional Trading of Biodesix
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
