Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Volume of $192,554.58 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $34.26 million and approximately $192,554.58 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

