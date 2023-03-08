Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.04 or 0.00068193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $263.43 million and $8.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00164967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

