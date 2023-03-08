Bitcoin Gold Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00069585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $270.99 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00169315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

