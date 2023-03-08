BitShares Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $985,552.74 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $985,552.74 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006547 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

