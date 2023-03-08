BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.14% of BK Technologies worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 50.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.98.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.