Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613,591 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.94% of Black Knight worth $801,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,231,000. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 72.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,072,000 after buying an additional 603,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Up 3.8 %

Black Knight Profile

BKI opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.