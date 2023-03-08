BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.06 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.
BlackLine Stock Down 1.3 %
BL stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23.
Insider Activity at BlackLine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
Featured Articles
