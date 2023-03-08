BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.06 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BL stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

