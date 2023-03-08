BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,979 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 116,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.4 %

BLE stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.20.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.