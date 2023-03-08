BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

