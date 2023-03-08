Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 81,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,220. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

