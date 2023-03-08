BMO Capital Markets Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $102.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMRN. Citigroup assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

BMRN opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after buying an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

