Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.99

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.99 and last traded at C$70.75, with a volume of 224377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

