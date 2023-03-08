Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

