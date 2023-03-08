Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $4,527,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

BSX stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $8,193,941. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

