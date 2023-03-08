BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Insider Transactions at BRC
In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991 in the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BRC by 556.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BRC by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRC Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE BRCC opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Further Reading
