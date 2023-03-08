Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).

Breedon Group Trading Up 6.3 %

BREE stock traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 79.10 ($0.95). 24,014,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,705. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.60. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Breedon Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Carol Hui bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,075.52). 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

