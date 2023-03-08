Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($85.11) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €71.62 ($76.19) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.95. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

