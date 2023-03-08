Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

FRA BNR opened at €71.62 ($76.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.95. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

