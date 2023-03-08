Brera Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:BREA) Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 8th. Brera had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Brera Trading Up 0.7 %
BREA stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85. Brera has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.40.
About Brera
