Brian D. Haney Sells 5,750 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $313.29. 133,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,022. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.17 and its 200 day moving average is $284.42.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.