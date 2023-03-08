BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 12.3 %
NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 102,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.