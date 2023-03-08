BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 102,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.