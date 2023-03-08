Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
