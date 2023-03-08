Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.19. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

