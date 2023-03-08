BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $333.86 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

