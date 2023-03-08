Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,135.86

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $368,135.86 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

