C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 150704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.28 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.77.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

