Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Calavo Growers Stock Down 23.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.
