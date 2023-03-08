Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Caleres stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 505,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

