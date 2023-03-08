Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $115.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.