Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$7.25

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EINC. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

E Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:EINC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.47. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.41. The firm has a market cap of C$183.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

