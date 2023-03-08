Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price to $7.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 149,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
